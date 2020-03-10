A 7-year-old girl made her own Miss Trunchbull costume, and the actor who played Matilda responded

Laura Jordan and TriStar Pictures Lilly’s Miss Trunchbull costume mirrored Pam Ferris’s portrayal in the 1996 movie adaptation of the book.

Lilly Cant from Devon, UK wore a grey 1972 Olympics sweater, carried a bag of fake shot puts, and completed the look with a hairy mole on her cheek and a monobrow.

A little girl who dressed up as Miss Trunchbull from Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” has gone viral after choosing to be the character for World Book Day last Thursday, March 5.

Lily Cant from Torquay in Devon, UK executed the details of her Agatha Trunchbull costume with acute precision – from the grey 1972 Olympics sweater to her monobrow, a don’t-mess-with-me-scowl, flushed cheeks, and a hairy mole on her cheek.

Mum Laura Jordan told Insider: “Lilly’s favourite book is ‘Matilda’ and wanted to dress up as something different as she felt Matilda was ‘too easy’ and wanted a challenge. We never do things by half.”

Laura Jordan Lilly’s mum told Insider she is in character as soon as she puts a costume on.

Lilly’s outfit mirrored that of Miss Trunchbull’s in the 1996 movie adaptation of the book when the character (played by Pam Ferris) is pictured at home and off-duty from terrorizing the schoolchildren in her care.

Laura Jordan Lilly accessorized her Miss Trunchbull look with a bag of pretend shot puts.

Jordan told Insider the outfits never cost more than what a store-bought costume could be, and she feels that the originality of homemade is better as it has an authentic look.

She said: “Lilly makes the costumes so much better because she’s in character as soon as she puts it on! She refused to smile this year because the Trunchbull doesn’t smile!”

Laura Jordan Every detail was thought of, even Trunchbull’s hairy mole.

The level of detail for her outstanding costume went as far as including a hairy mole, filled-in brows to create one long bushy monobrow, hair scraped back into a severe bun, and red cheeks. Matilda describes Trunchbull in the book as “… someone who could bend iron bars and tear telephone directories in half.”

Laura Jordan Lilly had a mono-brow makeover and flushed face.

Since Jordan posted the viral photos on Facebook they have attracted over 33,000 shares and 23,000 likes.

She said to Insider: “Even Mara Wilson (the actress who played Matilda) has retweeted her!!! We’re desperate for Pam Ferris herself to see it, that would be the ultimate reaction!”

Love this! https://t.co/8rYJs7PQ55 — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 8, 2020

This is not the first time Lilly’s World Book Day costumes have garnered recognition – previously she’s dressed up as “101 Dalmations” villain Cruella de Vil, and the gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde from Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Jordan told Insider the previous attention was nothing compared to this year.

Laura Jordan Lilly as ‘101 Dalmations’ villain Cruella De Vil.

But these incredible costumes take time to plan. Jordan told Insider that prep starts long before World Book Day rolls around, explaining: “Every World Book Day begins planning around the end of January, so it gives me enough time to make or get the materials needed to make the costume.”

Laura Jordan Lilly as Violet Beauregarde turning into a blueberry, complete with a golden ticket and ‘Wonka Bar.’

Asked if Jordan feels the pressure to outdo the costume success for Lilly’s World Book Day next year, she commented: “I don’t feel pressured at all, we enjoy the challenge and the making of the costume is all part of the fun!”

