Girl-In-Pink Carly Foulkes Hints She May Return To Rescue T-Mobile From Sales Decline

Carly Foulkes, in her prime.

T-Mobile girl Carly Foulkes hinted on Vine that she may be making a return to the wireless carrier’s ad campaign. In a six-second video, posted via Twitter, she showed a bunch of magenta (pink) cloth followed a closeup of her face and the message, “Stay tuned!”



Foulkes was dumped from T-Mobile‘s branding when the company launched the iPhone 5 in March. The move mystified many: Foulkes is one of the most appealing brand spokespersons on TV, and the iPhone/Foulkes combo could have been a powerful one.

The iPhone alone, however, has not been enough to turn around T-Mobile’s fortunes. Q1 2013 revenue sank 7.1%. It lost 1.8 million customers.

Here’s what Foulkes has to say about that:

