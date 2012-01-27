This 7-Year-Old Tried To Save Her mum's Life By Slapping Her With A Slice Of Pizza

Dina Spector

Meet the youngest hero of Sarasota County, FL. 

According to Linda Carson of WWSB ABC 7, when seven-year-old Rita Lawlor couldn’t wake her mother up, she took action by first slapping her with a slice of pizza. When that didn’t work, the little quick-thinker called 911. 

Carson was presented with a life-saving award from the local fire department Tuesday night. She is the youngest civilian to ever receive the accolade. 

