This 7-Year-Old Tried To Save Her mum's Life By Slapping Her With A Slice Of Pizza

Meet the youngest hero of Sarasota County, FL.



According to Linda Carson of WWSB ABC 7, when seven-year-old Rita Lawlor couldn’t wake her mother up, she took action by first slapping her with a slice of pizza. When that didn’t work, the little quick-thinker called 911.

Carson was presented with a life-saving award from the local fire department Tuesday night. She is the youngest civilian to ever receive the accolade.



