A Tech Startup Wants To Hire A Dream Woman To Cook Their Meals And Clean Their Messes

Who says there aren’t any jobs for women in tech?

A startup just posted a new job earlier this week specifically seeking a female candidate — except the job sounds more like an ad for a housekeeper than an assistant.

The Craigslist job post, which was spotted by Valleywag, sounds reasonable at first (if you can get past the “Girl Friday” part of the job title).

The author behind the post casually mentions that cooking meals would be part of the gig, but also frames the role as your standard office assistant.

The post reads:

Being familiar with the design/tech industry is preferred. Any basic knowledge of Illustrator and Photoshop is a plus, but not required. You’ll need to be able to multitask, manage several projects at once as well as help with day to day tasks that come up.

It’s the next part of the job listing that gets offensive. The top-listed responsibilities come before any skills that would require tech industry experience: cooking meals and keeping the kitchen clean.

Expertise in “grilling meats” and preparing “Paleo” meals seem to be important for this job. Oh, and of course this ideal “Girl Friday” candidate would need to be a savvy grocery shopper capable of planning out meals for the week. You know, sort of like a lunch lady.

Google recently admitted that its workplace was 70% male. Although that company is trying to become more diverse, it underlined the fact that tech is often a lopsided, tone-deaf, boy-like industry. For example, Yunha Kim, CEO of Locket, shared an email she received after trying to hire someone to work at her company. The candidate responded saying he’s happy at his current job, but proceeded to make a pass at her suggesting that she could “lure” him away from his job in an “unconventional” way.

The job listing has since been taken down, but Valleywag managed to grab a screenshot of the Craigslist ad, which you can see below.

