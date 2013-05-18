Little Girl Throws Rays First Pitch, realises Catcher Is Actually Her Father Returned From Afghanistan

Nine-year-old Alayna Adams threw out the first pitch for the Tampa Bay Rays game last night, and when the catcher took off his mask, she realized her father had returned from a year-long deployment to Afghanistan.

Prior to the pitch, the father, Lt. Col. Will Adams appeared on the jumbo tron as if he were still in Afghanistan. He gave his daughter some pointers, told her he would see her soon, and said he loved her.

Then off she went to do the throw.

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.