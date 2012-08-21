7-Year-Old Girl Discovers A Snake In The Backseat Of Her Family's Rental Car

A kingsnake like this one was found in a rental car.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Canadian family got a nasty surprise this week when their seven-year-old daughter calmly announced the presence of a snake in the back seat of their rental SUV, the Edmonton Journal reported.Once everyone was out of the car, the Budget Car Rental’s office in Edmonton had a snake handler remove the reptile and provided the family with another vehicle, at no cost.



The car’s previous renter, a man who works with reptiles, maintains the 3- foot-long kingsnake wasn’t his.

