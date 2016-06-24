This adorable 7-year-old battling a rare bone disease has become an internet dancing sensation

Instagram/Selena Gomez Audrey and Selena break it down.

Audrey Nethery continues to dance and sing her way into our hearts.

The 7-year-old became an internet sensation after videos of her dancing Zumba and singing her favourite tunes went viral.

Audrey’s goal is to spread awareness for Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, a rare bone marrow disease that she was diagnosed with at 2 months. It affects her growth and bone density.

Her dad, Scott Nethery, told INSIDER that she’s always loved to dance and sing.

“She started dancing before she could walk.” he said. “She started singing early on, as well. She would sing in the car.”

But he added that she’s always dreamt of being a paleontologist.

During a stop on her Revival Tour, Selena Gomez met up with Audrey, and the two of them danced and sang to Gomez’s “Love You Like a Love Song.”

“Finally got to meet this sweet heart,” Gomez wrote. “She owned it fully.”



Audrey’s excitement and positive energy transfers to those around her.

“Her mum and I are so proud of Audrey,” Scott said. “She lives with a horrible condition and still manages to be a happy little girl, and the affect she has on people really makes her mum and I so happy.”

