In This New Video, Girl Band ADAM Sings While Achieving Orgasm And It's... Intense (SFW)

Electronic dance music is all about the climaxes and plateaus.

But the all-female Dutch EDM trio ADAM seems to have taken the idea a step further than most in their new video for the single, Go to Go.

That buzzing noise you hear under the track appears to be coming from some sort of vibrating device just out of frame. Or maybe not. It’s hard to say. We might have to watch it 20 or 30 more times to be sure. Either way, it’s one of the sexiest videos we’ve seen since Shakira writhed around in a shower a few years back.

Enjoy.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

