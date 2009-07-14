Grid Parity Just Six Years Away For The US

Solar power will be just as cheap as any other source of energy by 2015 says Travis Bradford, founder of The Prometheus Institute.

Bradford delivered the news to solar enthusiasts gathered at Intersolar in San Francisco. It was part of his opening keynote speech. We weren’t on hand, but Justin Moresco of Earth2Tech was:

The figure includes federal tax incentives and assumes that electricity rates will rise on average 1 per cent per year, a conservative assumption, according to Bradford. Solar systems can produce electricity at or below grid prices in about 10 per cent of the U.S. market today, Bradford said. That number will rise to two-thirds of the U.S. market because of the fast decline in the cost of modules and other system components like racks. Bradford said commercial solar systems would reach about $2 to $3 per watt installed and residential about $4 per watt installed by 2015, down from more than $6 per watt today.

Bradford said the United States “is entering a period” when it could become the largest market for and producer of solar modules. The rapid advance toward grid parity and government incentives like tax credits and renewable portfolio standards are the main drivers behind this potential shift. “I don’t think a lot of people believe this yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s not true,” Bradford said.

