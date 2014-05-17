Eat Breakfast With Giraffes At This Incredible African Hotel [PHOTOS]

Humans are so blasé. When you take a trip to a place as epic as Kenya, why not spend your time with the country’s other residents?

Specifically the really tall, four-legged, patchy ones.

Giraffe Manor, located southwest of Nairobi, lets guests spend quality time with local giraffes: The long-necked friends roam the property and even partake in meals.

The herd of endangered Rothschild giraffes visits the Manor in the mornings and evenings “to greet guests and sniff out some snacks” before venturing out into their 140-acre sanctuary run by African Fund for Endangered Wildlife’s (AFEW) Giraffe Centre, according to the website.

Initially built as a residence, animal-activists Jock and Betty Leslie-Melville purchased the Manor in 1974. They developed the AFEW to rear and re-introduce Rothschild giraffes to the wild.

Access to the Giraffe Centre is within walking distance and included in the hotel fee. Also included is transportation to the nearby Karen Blixen Museum, Kazuri Beads store, and the Daphne Sheldrick Elephant Orphange.

Rooms at Giraffe Manor start at $US505 per person per night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.