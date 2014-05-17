Eat Breakfast With Giraffes At This Incredible African Hotel [PHOTOS]

Alyson Penn
Giraffe ManorGiraffe Manor

Humans are so blasé. When you take a trip to a place as epic as Kenya, why not spend your time with the country’s other residents?

Specifically the really tall, four-legged, patchy ones.

Giraffe Manor, located southwest of Nairobi, lets guests spend quality time with local giraffes: The long-necked friends roam the property and even partake in meals.

The herd of endangered Rothschild giraffes visits the Manor in the mornings and evenings “to greet guests and sniff out some snacks” before venturing out into their 140-acre sanctuary run by African Fund for Endangered Wildlife’s (AFEW) Giraffe Centre, according to the website.

Initially built as a residence, animal-activists Jock and Betty Leslie-Melville purchased the Manor in 1974. They developed the AFEW to rear and re-introduce Rothschild giraffes to the wild.

Access to the Giraffe Centre is within walking distance and included in the hotel fee. Also included is transportation to the nearby Karen Blixen Museum, Kazuri Beads store, and the Daphne Sheldrick Elephant Orphange.

Rooms at Giraffe Manor start at $US505 per person per night.

This is Giraffe Manor. It is located between Nairobi and the Ngong Hills Nature Reserve.

The hotel is an iconic historical building dating back to the 1930s. It is described as 'reminiscent of the early days of Europeans in East Africa.'

But the real reason the people come here is to encounter the hotel's other visitors.

There are 10 giraffes who live on the property, and each one has a different personality. Several warthogs also call the property home.

The giraffes saunter over from the nearby Giraffe Centre every day.

They pop in the windows to eat with guests.

Giraffes eat a natural plant based diet such as Lucern Grass, salt blocks, and carrots.

The hotel gives guests pellets and vegetables and encourages them to feed the giraffes.

But sometimes the giraffes just like to feed themselves.

The mansion is home to 10 luxurious rooms and suites, which have high vaulted ceilings and romantic canopies over the beds.

It's a small property that can accommodate about 25 guests.

It's not uncommon to wake up to a giraffe in the window.

Meals are included in the room rates. Guests can eat dinner in the formal dining room.

And breakfast is served in the bright, airy breakfast room.

Another option is to eat outside, where guests can enjoy a great view.

Romantic dinners are also served al fresco.

Guests are encouraged to pet the giraffes.

Which children love.

Some brave guests may even go in for a kiss.

Want to see more on Africa?

A Woman Quit Her Job To Travel For Two Years And Took These Incredible Photos In Africa >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.