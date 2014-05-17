Eat Breakfast With Giraffes At This Incredible African Hotel [PHOTOS]

Humans are so blasé. When you take a trip to a place as epic as Kenya, why not spend your time with the country’s other residents?
Specifically the really tall, four-legged, patchy ones.
Giraffe Manor, located southwest of Nairobi, lets guests spend quality time with local giraffes: The long-necked friends roam the property and even partake in meals.
The herd of endangered Rothschild giraffes visits the Manor in the mornings and evenings “to greet guests and sniff out some snacks” before venturing out into their 140-acre sanctuary run by African Fund for Endangered Wildlife’s (AFEW) Giraffe Centre, according to the website.
Initially built as a residence, animal-activists Jock and Betty Leslie-Melville purchased the Manor in 1974. They developed the AFEW to rear and re-introduce Rothschild giraffes to the wild.
Access to the Giraffe Centre is within walking distance and included in the hotel fee. Also included is transportation to the nearby Karen Blixen Museum, Kazuri Beads store, and the Daphne Sheldrick Elephant Orphange.
Rooms at Giraffe Manor start at $US505 per person per night.
The hotel is an iconic historical building dating back to the 1930s. It is described as 'reminiscent of the early days of Europeans in East Africa.'
There are 10 giraffes who live on the property, and each one has a different personality. Several warthogs also call the property home.
The mansion is home to 10 luxurious rooms and suites, which have high vaulted ceilings and romantic canopies over the beds.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.