Giraffe Dies After Head Strikes Overpass

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Officials in South Africa say they plan to file charges after the death of a giraffe whose head struck a highway overpass while it was being transported in a truck.

Animal welfare officer Rick Allan said Friday that the accident on a highway between Pretoria and Johannesburg was very unsettling because it could easily have been avoided. He says charges are likely to be filed against those responsible under animal protection laws.

Startled motorists took photographs of the truck before the accident Thursday. It was carrying two giraffes whose long necks were visible above the sides of the vehicle. The surviving giraffe was taken to a wildlife clinic.

South African media say the truck with the giraffes earlier broke down for hours on the side of the road.

