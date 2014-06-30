Mexico Player Scores An Absolute Golazo Against The Netherlands

Mexico’s Giovani dos Santos scored a gorgeous left-footed goal to give El Tri a 1-0 lead in the second half against the heavily favoured Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16.

Mexico created more chances than the Dutch in the first half, and three minutes into the second half they got their reward.

Dos Santos takes the ball down with his chest, holds off Daley Blind, and beats the keeper with a perfect shot.

What a goal:

Miguel Herrera, Mexico’s cult-hero coach, was pumped:

Netherlands tied it up at 1-1 in the 88th minute.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.