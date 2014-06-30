Mexico Player Scores An Absolute Golazo Against The Netherlands

Tony Manfred
Mexico netherlands goalESPN

Mexico’s Giovani dos Santos scored a gorgeous left-footed goal to give El Tri a 1-0 lead in the second half against the heavily favoured Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16.

Mexico created more chances than the Dutch in the first half, and three minutes into the second half they got their reward.

Dos Santos takes the ball down with his chest, holds off Daley Blind, and beats the keeper with a perfect shot.

What a goal:

Dos santosESPN

Miguel Herrera, Mexico’s cult-hero coach, was pumped:

Mexico netherlands goalESPN

Netherlands tied it up at 1-1 in the 88th minute.

