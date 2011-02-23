JPMorgan's Giorgio Valaguzza Almost Had Silvio Berlusconi As His Father-In-Law

Photo: AP

Giorgio Valaguzza met Barbara Berlusconi 10 years ago in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia.Eight years her senior, Valaguzza was at the time an analyst at JP Morgan.



Barbara, the daughter of Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlosconi by his second wife (actress Veronica Lario), said it was “love at first sight” and she chased the young financier for a year before winning him over, according to La Republica.

Now, 10 years later and with two young children, the couple have decided to split. They were never married, though she told La Republica she hoped they would one day.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Valaguzza is currently an Associate in JP Morgan’s Equity Capital Markets unit. Before that he was an analyst at the bank.

Prior to that, he was an analyst for Mediolanum International — an Irish Asset Manager — and interned at Polis Fondi S.g.r, which is a real estate asset manager in Italy.

He earned his degree from the Politecnico di Milano.

The couple shared an apartment in Milan, and at one point — perhaps even until this break-up — he was living in London and she was commuting there to be with him on the weekends, according to the Times. According to his Bloomberg profile, Valaguzza is still in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.