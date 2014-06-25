Bitten Italy Player Slams FIFA Referee For Ignoring The Luis Suarez Bite

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini slammed FIFA and the referee after the Uruguayan star Luis Suarez bit him in the 80th minute of their World Cup match.

He told Sky Sports Italia (as translated by the postgame broadcast on ESPN):

“Suarez is a sneak and he gets away with it because FIFA want their stars to play in the World Cup. I’d love to see if they have the courage to use video evidence against him. The referee saw the bite mark too, but he did nothing about it.”

Suarez was not punished for the bite.

The only explanation is that the referee didn’t see the incident. It occurred away from the ball, so it’s conceivable that the ref didn’t see it. Chiellini tried to show him his bite mark, but Suarez was still allowed to stay on the field:

