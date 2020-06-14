A virtual tour of fashion designer Giorgio Armani's new apartment building gives a taste of what it's like to go shopping for luxury real estate during the pandemic — take the tour here

RBB Communications Luxury designer Giorgio Armani helped design a residential skyscraper in South Florida.

Giorgio Armani and famed architect César Pelli just completed a 56-story residential skyscraper in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Units in the building are listed for between $US2.9 million and $US17 million.

The residential tower, known as Armani/Casa, also includes a movie theatre, a wine-controlled cellar, a fitness centre, and a private cigar room.

Armani is best known for his eponymous fashion line and is personally worth an estimated $US11 billion.

Luxury designer Giorgio Armani and architect César Pelli just completed a 56-story residential skyscraper in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, a city about 30 minutes north of Miami.

Typically, the building would be available to be toured in-person, but as the pandemic continues to sweep throughout the nation, Armani/Casa provided Business Insider with a VR tour of some of the residences.

Check it out for yourself:

The residences, Residences by Armani/Casa, were designed by Pelli, who died in 2019 at the age of 92. Giorgio Armani’s interior design studio, Armani/Casa, designed the building’s amenities and residential interiors.

Some of the building amenities include a two-story spa with indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, children’s rooms, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a private bar and restaurant, a fitness centre, and a private cigar room.

Other building amenities include an infinity-edged heated pool and 300 feet of private beachfront.

Meanwhile, as reported by the architectural website Dezeen, each residence has kitchen cabinetry and master bedrooms designed by Armani and the Italian design group Molteni&C. The bathrooms have sinks and a tubs finished by Armani and the Roca Group.

Residences range in size 1,800 to 6,000 square feet. Prices range from $US2.9 million to $US17 million.

