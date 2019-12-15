Giorgio Armani just dropped $17.5 million on a Manhattan penthouse that has stained glass windows and looks like a church — here's a look inside

Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images/Evan Joseph, Courtesy of Compass/Taylor Borden/Business Insider Giorgio Armani.

Billionaire fashion designer Giorgio Armani dished out nearly $US17.5 million for a penthouse in Manhattan that looks like a church, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The more-than 3,000-square-foot apartment is located at 91 Central Park West – a 16-story building that dates back to the 1920s.

Armani bought the place from John Legere, the CEO of T-Mobile US. Legere recently announced that he’ll be stepping down from his role at the company in 2020. According to the report, Legere bought the penthouse back in 2015 for $US18 million and listed it for $US22 million in 2018. However, he later took it off the market.

Armani already owns the unit adjacent to the penthouse. The off-market deal makes him the sole owner of the entire floor.

The four-bedroom penthouse features stained glass windows that boast views of Central Park, a wood-carved bar, and a 1,700-square-foot terrace. Keep reading for a look inside.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, fashion designer Giorgio Armani dropped around $US17.5 million for a 3,000-square-foot penthouse at 91 Central Park West in Manhattan, New York.

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous company in 1975. According to Forbes, he currently has a net worth of $US11 billion.

The tower, 91 Central Park West, is a 16-story building that dates back to 1929.

Active listings in the building range from roughly $US1.9 million to $US8.5 million.

Armani’s new four-bedroom penthouse looks like the inside of a church.

Some of the home’s church-like features include stained glass windows, 14-foot-high ceilings, and detailed woodwork.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there’s even a carved Elizabethan oak fireplace.

Armani, who already owns another unit on the floor, bought the penthouse from John Legere, the CEO of T-Mobile US. Legere recently announced that he will be stepping down from his role at the company in 2020.

Legere bought the penthouse back in 2015 for $US18 million and listed it for $US22 million in 2018. However, he later took it off the market.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Armani bought the penthouse in an off-market deal, making him the sole owner of the entire floor.

Along with stunning views of Central Park, the apartment also features a 1,700-square-foot terrace.

