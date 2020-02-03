I ate deep-dish pizza at Chicago's 2 top pizza chains, and one was so good it changed my mind about deep dish

Irene Jiang/Business Insider I went to both Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s to compare their deep dish pizza.

Chicago is famous for its deep-dish pizza. The two biggest chains in the deep-dish game are Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s.

I’m not a fan of deep dish, but I ate a lot of it when I was a student in the Chicago area.

On a recent trip to Chicago, I ate at both chains to compare their deep-dish, and Lou Malnati’s changed my mind about deep-dish pizza.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chicago is famous for many things: tall buildings, great universities, a history of organised crime, and deep-dish pizza.

The two goliaths in this game are Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s. I’m no deep-dish expert, but I had my share of the dense, cheesy pie during my college years in the Chicago area. Deep-dish was the pizza of choice at most gatherings, unfortunately for me as I am lactose-intolerant.

Aside from the fact that deep-dish always made me feel sick, I remembered thinking Giordano’s was slightly better than Lou Malnati’s. But that might have just been because people ate it more.

In general, I never saw what all the fuss was about. Deep-dish just never tasted that good to me.

After years of being away from Chicago – and from deep-dish – I was ready to give both another spin. On a recent stopover through the city, armed with a handful of Lactaid, I went to both Giordano’s and Lou Malnati’s to compare their deep-dish pizza.

I arrived at Giordano’s in Chicago’s River North neighbourhood just after 1 p.m.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s.

It was a chilly Chicago day, and I hadn’t eaten since I left New York, so I was ready for some piping hot pizza.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s.

Even though it was lunchtime, the cavernous restaurant was fairly empty.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s.

Tall red vinyl booths, modern wood-and-steel tables, and exposed brick made the space feel like a contemporary twist on classic pizza parlor decor.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s.

I took a seat by the window and ordered a house salad ($US5.25) and a small size of “The Special” ($US24.35), which feeds three.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s.

Soon, my waiter was back with my salad and a bottle of San Pellegrino.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

I didn’t read the description too closely, but this wasn’t what I expected when I ordered a house salad.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Still, this was the good kind of surprise.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Cherry tomatoes, fresh fennel, and shaved asiago over mesclun made this salad feel much fancier than expected.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

It tasted much fancier, too.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Unlike the typical crouton-infested piles of soggy romaine in a typical house salad, this one tasted like real veggies.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The greens weren’t the freshest, but the combination of ingredients was a winning one.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The tomatoes were tart, the fennel fragrant, and the asiago aromatic.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Although I was here for the pizza, I couldn’t help but devour the salad. It went down easy.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Soon, my small “Special” deep-dish pizza arrived, and my waiter dragged a slice from the pie onto a plate.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

It’s me you have to show: how deep is your dish?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The “Special” pizza contains sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

According to the Giordano’s menu, just one slice contains 550-602 calories. That’s a third of my average daily caloric needs.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

But the perfect cheese pull has no calories.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

And Giordano’s pizza is mostly cheese. Mozzarella cheese, to be exact.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The other two dominant flavours in this pizza were tomato sauce and buttery crust.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The other ingredients didn’t make much of an appearance.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

If you like cheese, butter, and nothing but cheese and butter, Giordano’s is the pizza for you.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

But I found the thick, gooey mozzarella to be kind of bland. The tomato sauce was sweet, but otherwise not very flavorful.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

And the thick crust, though buttery, gets kind of soggy.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

I was disappointed that the toppings seemed to just melt into the mozzarella. Where were my peppers? My sausages?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

At the end of my first slice, I still felt unsatisfied. I wasn’t sure if it was the amount of food or just the flavour of it.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Either way, I was starting to find the pizza boring. I doused it in parmesan to make it more interesting.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

Most of my “small” pie still awaited my fork, cooling swiftly on its pedestal.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

I lifted myself another slice. Note: as fun as cheese pulls are, they’re pretty messy.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

But no sooner had I taken a bite of slice two than I started to feel that familiar queasiness in my stomach.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The pizza started to taste how I felt.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

After a few more bites of dense, elastic cheese, I gave up and asked for a box.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

As I waited for my check, I wondered if there was a point at which I could feel full but not sick from eating deep-dish.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

I enjoyed digging into this ungodly pile of cheese, sauce, and buttery dough. But it’s something I’d do once a decade.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

I couldn’t see myself craving Giordano’s anytime soon.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

The next day, I went to Lou Malnati’s for a late lunch/early dinner.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

I hadn’t eaten anything since breakfast — which was a cold leftover slice of Giordano’s — so I was ravenous.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Lou Malnati’s is considerably flashier than Giordano’s.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

The entrance leads to a gift shop — something that always turns me off a restaurant.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

But down the stairs was a homey, elegant space with brick archways, wooden tables, and green vinyl booths.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Lou Malnati’s has two special pizzas, the “Malnati” and the “Lou”. I went for a small size of the “Lou” ($US18.75) and a house salad ($US6.95).

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

My house salad arrived shortly along with a bottle of Perrier. I’d asked for San Pellegrino for consistency’s sake, but eh, sparkling water’s all the same.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

This is what I expect when I order a house salad.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Romaine: check. Croutons: check. Copious dressing: check. Tiny amount of other vegetables: do I have to say it?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Everything in this salad was just slightly less fresh than their Giordano’s counterparts.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

I think I saw some carrot shavings poking out of dry and wilted leaves.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

But surprisingly, thanks to the Malnati sweet onion vinaigrette, the whole shebang actually tasted pretty good.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

However, it wasn’t so good that I felt compelled to eat more.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

After all, nothing in this salad really had any nutritional value.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

I decided to skip the rest of the salad and wait for my pizza to come out.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

And when it came out, I was glad I waited.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

It looked so much more colourful, more flavorful, and more wholesome than Giordano’s pizza was.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

But the true test of any food is taste, not looks. I was ready to judge this pizza for what was inside.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Inside the “Lou” is spinach, garlic, basil, onion, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Unlike Giordano’s “Special”, the “Lou” is vegetarian.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

But what the “Lou” lacks in meat, it makes up for with three kinds of cheese.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

And unlike its counterpart at Giordano’s, this pizza showcased its toppings at all levels — in and on top of its cheese.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

The crust of this pizza is thinner, crunchier, and yeastier.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

The cheese didn’t pull as beautifully as the cheese on the Giordano’s pizza had.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

But it tasted a million times better. Who’da thunk putting more than one kind of cheese on a pizza would make it taste good?

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Everything about this pizza tasted like normal pizza, only better, thanks to its dynamic combo of textures and flavours.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Each bite was a perfect balance of crunch, cheese, and aromatic veggies.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

This pizza was so good I didn’t miss the sausage in Giordano’s pizza, which had been barely noticeable anyway.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

What a difference a slice of tomato, a touch of garlic, and creative cheesing make.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

As I neared the end of my first slice, which was a full quarter of the pizza, I didn’t feel any of the queasiness and discomfort I’d come to expect from eating deep-dish.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Instead, I felt comfortably full. I asked for boxes so I could bring my leftovers on my plane.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

With my plate nearly empty, I wondered how I could have gotten Lou Malnati’s so very wrong.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Lou Malnati’s pizza isn’t slightly inferior to Giordano’s. It’s much, much better.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

I realised that I’d disliked deep dish all these years simply because I’d only been eating Giordano’s.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Giordano’s

But forget Giordano’s. Lou Malnati’s pizza made me realise that deep-dish shouldn’t make you feel like death. Most importantly, deep-dish can — and should — taste like really, really good pizza.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider Lou Malnati’s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.