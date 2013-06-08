No One Noticed Manu Ginobili's Insane Pass Between Norris Cole's Legs Last Night

Philip Johnson

Manu Ginobili threw a mind-bending screwball pass last night. 

While people noticed that pass, Ginobili displayed some slight of hand so sleek earlier in the game that no one seemed to notice.

Ginobili threw a bounce pass between Norris Cole’s legs that perfectly bounced to Tony Parker. Parker went missed the layup afterwords, but the pass was magnificent. 

The pass was a mix of imagination, foresight and insanity—a pretty solid summary of Ginobili’s career.

Check it out in slow motion:


