It's Hard To Imagine The Spurs Winning Game 7 After Reading This Manu Ginobili Quote

The San Antonio Spurs suffered one of the most heartbreaking collapses in NBA history last night.



In the final 30 seconds of regulation they missed two free throws and gave up two offensive rebounds. If any one of those four plays turned out different, they’d be NBA champions right now.

They blew it.

The big worry now is that they’re so shattered from Game 6 that they won’t recover emotionally for Game 7. And those worries grew last night when Manu Ginobili made some startling postgame comments.

Here’s what he said at his press conference (via SI):

“I have no clue how we’re going to be re-energized. I’m devastated. But we have to. There’s no Game 8 afterwards.”

That’s the exact opposite of what every Spurs fan wanted to wake up and read today.

Think about all the chances San Antonio blew last night:

They were up 10 going into the 4th quarter

They were up 4 and shooting free throws with 28 seconds left

They were up 2 and shooting three throws with 19 seconds left

They were up 3 with 5 seconds left

They had a 100-97 lead with 2:42 left in overtime

They were one play away from the title over and over again last night, but they couldn’t seal the deal. They came as close as you can possibly come without winning.

Gregg Popovich is the best coach in the NBA, but he now has the nearly impossible task of making his team forget what happened last night.

The Heat are significant favourites to win Game 7, based on Vegas odds.

