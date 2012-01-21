Gingrich's 'Modest' 5,000 Square Foot House Has Issues According To Interior Decorating Editor

Photo: AP

Newt Gingrich lives in McLean, VA, in a house that can only be described as modest, considering real estate values in the Washington DC Beltway suburb. But it’s pretty clear that the former House Speaker wants to trade up.Big time.



Campaign website photos of Gingrich feature Gingrich and his third wife and aspiring First Lady, Callista, posing on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol building.

It doesn’t take a leap of imagination to know that Gingrich is telegraphing to voters an image of him in high places. Like, the White House.

Gingrich’s presidential quest is getting a bounce as Republicans jockey for position ahead of Saturday’s primary in South Carolina. Gingrich is looking to upend Mitt Romney’s status as frontrunner, taking an endorsement today from Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who opted out of the race.

That means Gingrich has come a long way since last March, when the McLean resident announced his presidential bid.

The former House speaker was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in Georgia and served as a U.S. Congressman from the Peach State, but he now calls McLean home.

Gingrich and Callista bought their cul-de-sac home in McLean for $995,000 in 2000. This was right around the time Gingrich married Callista for whom he left his second wife, Marianne. Last night, ABC News aired an interview in which Marianne says Gingrich wanted an open marriage in order to continue his relationship with Callista in Washington while Marianne lived at their Georgia home.

When Marianne refused, Gingrich asked for a divorce, leading to the purchase of the McLean house, which is valued at more than one million dollars.

Located on a quiet street, the Colonial, two-story house features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, three fireplaces and more than 5,000 square feet of space.

There’s no pool, but on the website of their designer, Ann Kenkel, the Gingrich’s bathroom features a marble floor with dark granite and a gold vanity sitting below a chandelier while the walls contain a fair share of mirrors.

The vanity of the bathroom vanity is one thing, but the house has issues, according to House Beautiful editor Newell Turner, who told The New York Times that Gingrich’s house “sits so awkwardly on its site … The lots and the neighbourhood are too tight for such a fidgety house.”

