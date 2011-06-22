Gingrich's Finance Team Quits

Photo: AP

After losing his political and communications staff earlier this month, former Speaker of the House and 2012 hopeful Newt Gingrich is now without a fundraising team, the Associated Press reports.



The foundering campaign lost 16 top aides, including its chief of staff and press secretary on June 9, reportedly due to disagreements they had with the candidate.

Today’s announcement that Gingrich fundraising director Jody Thomas and fundraising consultant Mary Heitman have left the campaign is the latest sign that he is having difficulty raising the significant sums required to compete in a presidential primary.

The AP report says Gingrich has insisted he will remain in the race — though it is unclear what, if any, campaign organisation remains.

