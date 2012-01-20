Gingrich's Ex-Wife Says He Wanted An 'Open Marriage'





Photo: ABC

ABC’s huge interview with Newt Gingrich’s ex-wife, Marianne Gingrich, will air tonight, but the network is already putting out excerpts from it.She said when Gingrich admitted to a six-year affair with a Congressional aide, he asked her if she would share him with the other woman, Callista, who is now married to Gingrich.

“And I just stared at him and he said, ‘Callista doesn’t care what I do,'” Marianne Gingrich told ABC News. “He wanted an open marriage and I refused.”

Gross. Marianne is clearly alleging that Callista Gingrich was fine with sharing Gingrich’s affections with her, or potentially other women. Some of the details are pretty maudlin.

“He always called me at night,” she [Marianne] recalled, “and always ended with ‘I love you.’ Well, she [Callista] was listening.”

ABC hyped the interview last night by putting it out there that the newsroom was engaged in a debate about the ethics of releasing this interview just before the South Carolina primaries. Mission Accomplished: we’re interested.

Notably, Marianne Gingrich defended Newt’s tenure in Congress, saying, “At the time, I believed him to be ethical.”

