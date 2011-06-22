Gingrich's Bad Day Gets Much Worse

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Broadcasting Network

Newt Gingrich’s presidential campaign continues its spectacular implosion.Earlier today he lost his top two fundraisers, which followed the resignation of most of his senior political staff two weeks ago.



Later today, his campaign announced that the former Speaker of the House had a second line of credit from Tiffany’s, possibly as large as $1 million, The Washington Post reports.

Joe DeSantis, a Gingrich spokesman, told the paper that the candidate’s personal financial disclosure filing, would “show that the Gingriches had a $500,000 to $1 million line of credit at Tiffany’s, that it has a zero balance, and it has been closed.”

Gingrich’s presidential campaign is losing altitude at an alarming rate. A new Gallup poll released today shows Gingrich’s popularity among Republicans has reached a new low — only former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson is less popular.

