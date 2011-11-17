TWO MAN RACE: Gingrich, Romney Tie For Lead, Cain Collapses

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds an inside-the-margin lead on former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in a Fox News Poll released this evening.



Gingrich got 23 per cent of the GOP vote (up from 11 per cent), with Romney at 22 per cent (up slightly from 20 per cent), and Cain earning 15 per cent (down from 24 per cent). No other candidate tops 10 per cent in the poll.

Just 38 per cent of Republican voters say that are set on their choice for the GOP nomination, a sign that the field could be shaken up yet again.

Nearly half (47 per cent) of GOP voters say Cain does not have the integrity to serve as president — a sign that the sexual harassment allegations against him have tarnished his image. Only 36 per cent say Cain has the integrity required for the office.

GOP voters say 55-31 that Romney has the integrity required for the presidency.

