Gingrich Pulls Close To Romney In New Hampshire, As Huntsman Breaks Double Digits

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is pulling closer for Mitt Romney in New Hampshire — a state once thought safe for the former Massachusetts governor.Gingrich picks up the support of 24 per cent of GOP voters, to Romney’s 34 per cent — a double-digit increase over last month — according to a new Rasmussen poll. Rep. Ron Paul brings in 14 per cent, while Jon Huntsman takes in 11 per cent — his highest showing in the state to date.



Romney has been essentially living in New Hampshire — a state that is a must-win for his campaign.

If Gingrich wins Iowa, a strong showing in New Hampshire would be a significant step on the path to winning the GOP nomination.

