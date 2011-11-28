Gingrich Picks Up Endorsement Of Largest New Hampshire Newspaper

Photo: Newseum

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich has picked up the endorsement of the New Hampshire Union Leader, the largest newspaper in the Granite State.The newspaper, Joseph McQuaid, penned the front-page editorial in support of Gingrich in today’s paper.



“This newspaper endorses Newt Gingrich in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary. America is at a crucial crossroads. It is not going to be enough to merely replace Barack Obama next year. We are in critical need of the innovative, forward-looking strategy and positive leadership that Gingrich has shown he is capable of providing. He did so with the Contract with America. He did it in bringing in the first Republican House in 40 years and by forging balanced budgets and even a surplus despite the political challenge of dealing with a Democratic President.

“A lot of candidates say they’re going to improve Washington. Newt Gingrich has actually done that, and in this race he offers the best shot of doing it again. … Truth be known, many in the liberal media are belittling the Republican candidates because they don’t want any of them to be taken as a serious challenger to their man, Obama. … Newt Gingrich is by no means the perfect candidate. But Republican primary voters too often make the mistake of preferring an unattainable ideal to the best candidate who is actually running. In this incredibly important election, that candidate is Newt Gingrich.”

The paper is notably conservative, and has a mixed endorsement record. It backed Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980, Pete DuPont in 1988, Pat Buchanan in 1992 and 1996, Steve Forbes in 2000, and John McCain in 2008.

But the endorsement has the potential to narrow the presidential field, solidifying Gingrich as the conservative alternative to Mitt Romney after months of radical swings in the polls. Romney still leads the state by over 20 points, but Gingrich could see his support rise if can show that he is in the top-tier to stay.

With five weeks until the Iowa Caucuses, there isn’t much time for another Romney alternative to come forward.

