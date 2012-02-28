GINGRICH: "My Job Is To Save Western civilisation"

Photo: ngingrich via YouTube

Newt Gingrich’s volatile candidacy for President appears to be on its last legs, but the press continues to dig into his history to find out what he really thinks.The Washington Post, for example, has discovered that the man who now casts himself as a “Reagan conservative” actually spent some of the Reagan presidency trashing Ronald Reagan and saying that Reagan didn’t understand the role of government.



Specifically, Gingrich said in 1993, “[Reagan] didn’t think government mattered. . . . The Reagan failure was to grossly undervalue the centrality of government as the organising mechanism for reinforcing societal behaviour.”

In other words, Gingrich wanted a bigger government than Reagan did.

And then there was this gem, which came from a 1979 note to his staff:

“It is not my job to win reelection. It is not my job to take care of passport problems. It is not my job to get a bill through Congress. My job description as I have defined it is to save Western civilisation.”

Well, you can’t fault him for not thinking big.

