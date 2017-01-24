Newt Gingrich: Madonna 'ought to be arrested' for saying she thought about 'blowing up the White House'

Fox News Newt Gingrich on ‘Fox & Friends.’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday that he believes pop icon Madonna should be jailed for saying she had thought about “blowing up the White House.”

“Frankly, the truth is, she ought to be arrested,” Gingrich said on “Fox & Friends.”

Madonna said at Saturday’s women’s march in Washington, DC, that she had “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” but decided to “choose love” instead.

“What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism,” Gingrich told Fox News. “She’s part of it.”

Gingrich, a top supporter of President Donald Trump, said Madonna was “parallel to the young fascists who ran around breaking windows” in DC to protest of Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president.

The Secret Service, in accordance with how the agency normally handles threats against the president, said it would investigate the singer’s outlandish remarks.

