GINGRICH LEADS NATIONAL POLL

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich leads the Republican presidential field in a new national poll from Quinnipiac University.Gingrich leads with 26 per cent (up from 10 per cent since November 2), followed by Mitt Romney with 22 per cent (stable from 23 per cent), and Herman Cain with 14 per cent (down from 30).



In a head to head matchup, Romney would be the only candidate to pull even with President Barack Obama.

While not applicable to the early primary states, national polls provide an important indication of candidate support — particularly a sense of whether voters believe s/he is electable.

Romney still has not been able to seal the deal with GOP voters — hovering below 25 per cent. Gingrich has little-to-no organisation in early states or nationally, but that hasn’t stopped his rise. If he can solidify the anti-Romney base, then he will be a forced to be reckoned with early next year.

More from the poll:

While Romney can’t get above 25 per cent among GOP voters and the identity of his chief rival rotates, the former Massachusetts governor appears to have the largest upside when it comes to the overall electorate. When all voters are asked to rate the candidates favourably or unfavorably, Romney gets 36 – 31 per cent, the only GOP contender with a positive score. Gingrich gets a negative 30 – 42 per cent, while Cain has a negative 26 – 44 per cent score

