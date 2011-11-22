Gingrich: I Was Right About The Super Committee Being A Dumb Idea

GOP Presidential Candidate Newt Gingrich was never a big fan of the super committee, and in light of its failure to reach $1.2 trillion in deficit reduction he wants you to remember that he called it a “truly dumb idea.”



A new video from his campaign juxtaposes his comments from August with today’s expected announcement that the committee has failed. It’s a message that will likely resonate with Republican voters who were sceptical of the committee’s secrecy, and underscores Gingrich’s message — that he has the experience to know what will work (and won’t work) in Washington.

Watch the video below:

