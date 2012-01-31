Gingrich Asks Santorum And Perry To Drop Out And Support Him

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

Newt Gingirch knows how to unseat Mitt Romney as the Republican frontrunner.Speaking with reporters in South Carolina Tuesday, Gingrich suggested that fellow Republican candidates Rick Santorum and Rick Perry should drop out of the race and endorse his campaign.



“I am respectful that Rick [Santorum] has every right to run as long as he feels that’s what he should do,” Gingrich said. “But from the standpoint of the conservative movement, consolidating into a Gingrich candidacy would in fact virtually guarantee a victory on Saturday.”

While there’s no way to say for sure, a Santorum-Perry-backed Gingrich could pose a serious threat to Romney. According to a new Rasmussen poll, Gingrich is currently polling at 21 per cent among likely GOP voters in South Carolina, a distant second to Romney’s 35 per cent. But throw in some of Santorum’s 16 per cent and Perry’s 5 per cent, and the race becomes considerably tighter. And with Romney already being criticised by some as being too moderate a candidate, such a bloc of social conservatives could do serious damage to his campaign.

Of course all this is easier said than done. And with just three days before the South Carolina primary coupled with Santorum’s strong showings in both Iowa and New Hampshire, getting the former Pennsylvania senator to drop out of the race seems unlikely at best.

“I’m a friend of Newt’s, he’s a good man, but the idea that someone who is 0 and 2 in races is that I am hurting him,” Santorum said. “Yeah I’m hurting him. I’m beating him. That’s the difference.”

Moreover, last week an influential group of social conservatives threw their support behind Santorum in an attempt to bring voters around a single candidate. In that vote, Santorum defeated Gingrich by an 85 to 29 margin.

