GINGRICH: 'America Has Lost Its First Cyberwar'

Former Republican Speaker Of the House and presidential candidate Newt Gingrich said the canceled release of the movie “The Interview” represents America’s first defeat in a cyberwar.

Gingrich shared his thoughts on the situation on Twitter Wednesday evening shortly after Sony announced it was pulling the film, which had been scheduled for a Dec. 25 release. The movie’s cancellation comes on the heels of a massive hack against Sony that US officials have linked to the North Korean government.

No one should kid themselves. With the Sony collapse America has lost its first cyberwar. This is a very very dangerous precedent.

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 17, 2014

“The Interview” featured a mocking portrayal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Gingrich then tweeted at actor Rob Lowe, who had recently compared Sony’s decision to pull the movie to Britain allowing Nazi Germany to accumulate territory in the leadup to World War II.

In that message, Gingrich reiterated his view the hack was “an act of war.”

.@RobLowe it wasn’t the hackers who won, it was the terrorists and almost certainly the North Korean dictatorship, this was an act of war

— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 17, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.