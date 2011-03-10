Gingrich Addresses Past Indiscretions

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Broadcasting Network

In this interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, potential 2012 presidential hopeful Newt Gingrich gives the best excuse yet for his past indiscretions: “Passion for country.” “There’s no question at times in my life, partially driven by how passionately I felt about this country, that I worked far too hard and that things happened in my life were not appropriate,” the former House Speaker tells CBN’s David Brody.



Gingrich, who announced last week that he is “exploring” a possible presidential run in 2012, is clearly testing the waters among Christian Evangelical voters that may be turned off by the twice-divorced former House Speaker’s personal history, which includes an affair with a former Congressional aide (now his wife).

Watch the video below.





h/t Washington Post.

