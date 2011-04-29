Android's Gingerbread Update With Video Chat Is Coming Soon

Photo: Google

Google just announced the next update to Gingerbread, version 2.3.4, is coming soon and will have built-in video chat through Google Talk.We heard rumours of this earlier this week, and we now have confirmation. The update will be rolling out to Nexus One and Nexus S



The video chat function on Android phones will also make calls to desktops running Google Talk.

Google hinted at another “surprise” on its Twitter account regarding the update, but hasn’t announced anything yet.

Don’t Miss: The Nexus S — Why It’s My favourite Android Phone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.