The Sandy Crane Collapse Has Been immortalised In Gingerbread

Remember when Hurricane Sandy toppled a crane atop a luxury highrise in Midtown? Well, a team of chefs at Le Parker Meridien Hotel do, and decided to immortalise it the best way they know how — with food.



As a part of the hotel’s annual gingerbread house charity benefit, a team of pastry chefs spent two weeks on and off building the “Candycrane.” The 5-foot-tall, 125-pound structure will be on display through January 3rd in the hotel lobby.

Le Parker Meridien was one of the nearby hotels evacuated when the crane started swinging from atop the skyscraper. Executive chef Emile Castillo told DNAinfo, “We were originally going to do the Statue of Liberty, but when the crane fell, I saw it. I was there.”

The “Candycrane” — also known as the “Hurri-CRANE” — is one of five gingerbread structures following this year’s theme of “Landmarks Around The World” at Le Parker Meridien’s annual gingerbread competition. Public viewing is free, and visitors can spend $1 to vote or $5 for eight votes to choose their favourite candy creation. All proceeds will go to City Harvest to support its holiday food programs.

Photo: www.businessinsider.com and Le Parker Meridien

Photo: Le Parker Meridien

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.