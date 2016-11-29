'Harry Potter' designers have been hiding a character in the film's fake newspapers for years -- and she's back in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Warner Bros. What does Harry know about the Ginger Witch?

J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world has a thriving free press. In Britain, The Daily Prophet informs magical citizens of ongoings. In New York, The New York Ghost warns everyone about the rise of Grindelwald.

For the films, the MinaLima design studio creates the newspapers. And while there are a few headlines that J.K. Rowling wants to make sure are in the movies, the rest of the content is up to MinaLima’s Miraphora Mina, Eduardo Lima, and their team. Over the years, they have snuck in Easter egg advertisements about Quidditch matches and headlines about having more witches in the workplace. It helps to build an authentic wizarding world.

“We know now that things do get seen,” Mina told INSIDER. “In the past, we didn’t realise how much these would be scrutinised by fans.”

MinaLima has also snuck in a recurring character that some fans may have noticed over the years: the Ginger Witch. She’s a hooligan who’s always committing crimes and getting in and out of Azkaban.

The character first popped up in the third “Harry Potter” movie and has appeared throughout the franchise since. For the release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which takes place years earlier in 1926, some backstory was added for the character.

We’ve rounded up the character’s appearances chronologically throughout the wizarding world over the years.

The Ginger Witch first shows up in a Daily Prophet headline in “Fantastic Beasts.” She’s called “mysterious” and she’s under investigation, though we don’t know what for.

Then there’s another ginger witch in the pages of The New York Ghost. According to Mina, she’s the same character. She’s allegedly been snatching wigs.

Nearly 70 years later, the Ginger Witch strikes again! This time, it’s in an issue of The Daily Prophet in the “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” movie. Sirius Black’s escape gets the front page, but the back has a notice about the Ginger Witch. She was implicated in a product recall of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans.

A year later, in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” she’s on the streets again and up to more shenanigans. First, she was arrested in a Muggle football match.

Later, she was implicated in a scheme where two flying pigs interfered with Muggle air traffic, according to The Daily Prophet.

By “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” the Ginger Witch was sufficiently famous enough to make the front page of The Daily Prophet. Underneath an above-the-fold story about Dumbledore, and next to a vanity article about Minister for Magic Cornelius Fudge winning the “most stylish wizard” competition, we learn that the Ginger Witch is back at it again.

From here on, we don’t have the reliable Daily Prophet to tell us more about the Ginger Witch’s adventures. But, fortunately, the Quibbler picks up on the story. In the “Harry Potter” universe, it’s a much less reliable publication, but it’s all we’ve got.

First, the Quibbler tells us that she was arrested in Caxambu, Brazil, with fake henna. Is it related to the henna explosion she survived, as chronicled by The Daily Prophet?

Next, the Quibbler writes that the Ginger Witch was sent to Azkaban for her part in the “fake henna scandal.”

But not for long! Our last chronological sighting of the Ginger Witch reveals that she made it out of Azkaban. And for all we know, she’s still out there, robbing Honeydukes and causing mischief.

