Ginger is the new vanilla for Coke this summer

Source: supplied

Ginger Coca-Cola hit the Australia today as part of a limited-edition “world first” for the brand.

It’s been more than a decade since Coca-Cola launched a new flavour combination – vanilla Coke in 2002.

Marina Rocha, marketing manager at Coca-Cola South Pacific, said its time on the market will depend its popularity with consumers.

But the soft drink maker is hoping to cash in on the growing popularity of ginger-flavoured drinks, which have grown by 6% over the last 12 months.

“We think Coke fans are going to love it,” she said.

Hopefully more than Coke’s previous flirtations with lime or cherry flavours. Even vanilla Coke struggled in its early day, with production discontinued after just three years before it wast relaunched two years later.

This latest experimentation comes as Coca-Cola’s worldwide sales of soda are dropping.

The company’s sales reflect a change in consumer behaviour away from sparkling drinks towards still beverages. Read more on that here.

