12 Reasons Why So Many People Hate Australian Billionaire Gina Rinehart

Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Georgina Hope “Gina” Rinehart is well on her way to becoming the world’s richest person.The only child of iron ore magnate Lang Hancock, Rinehart owns three-quarters of Australian mining giant Hancock Prospecting that she inherited from her late father in 1992.



Thanks to Australia’s resources boom and the rising cost of minerals, Rinehart is a very wealthy woman. In 2006, she became Australia’s first female billionaire and in 2011, Citigroup made the claim that Rinehart was on track to becoming the world’s richest person, potentially surpassing Bill Gates and Carlos Slim.

Until recently, the 58-year-old Rinehart sought to keep her private life private. But she’s recently emerged as a public figure with radical views who occasionally puts her foot in her mouth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.