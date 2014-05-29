Gina Rinehart Has Fallen Out Of The Top 20 On Forbes Most Powerful Women List

Gina Rinehart has slipped in the Forbes Most Powerful Women List. Getty/ Paul Kane

Poor Gina Rinehart. Not only does Australia’s richest person have to cope with iron ore falling below $100, and expectations it will hit $70 a tonne, her stocks on the annual Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list are plummeting too.

The 11th list, which ranks women from business, media, politics, celebrity and technology, sees Rinehart drop out of the top 20 – she was 16th last year – to 27th in 2014.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel tops the list, for the ninth time, with US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen at No. 2 with a bullet in her debut appearance, just in front of philanthropist Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Former PM Julia Gillard vanished from the list after being at 28 last year, while the only other Australian to make the cut is South African-born Westpac boss Gail Kelly at 56, just in front of music superstar Shakira at 58, but well behind selfie-taker Ellen DeGeneres at 46 and Angelina Jolie at 50.

If you’re a woman aspiring to crack the list, then best become CEO – with 28 featured, they make up more than a quarter of the list, while just nine are politicians, although marrying one helps, with former first lady and senator Hillary Clinton at No. 6, just ahead of the current First lady, Michelle Obama at No. 8.

Being a billionaire’s another plan, with 14 featuring, including Oprah, the top entertainer, Facebook head Sheryl Sandberg, and fashionistas Miuccia Prada and Tory Burch. Keeping your waistline in place is also quite lucrative, with billionaire Spanx founder Sara Blakely, 43, on the list at 93. Alibaba’s Lucy Peng makes her debut.

And move over Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer. At 18, she’s just been pipped by singer Beyonce at 17.

The full Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women list is here.

