Gina Rinehart Told A Judge Her Daughter Bianca Leaked Company Secrets

Gina Rinehart (Photo: Getty/Paul Kane)

Gina Rinehart, the Australian mining billionaire, has accused her daughter Bianca of leaking confidential company documents to her brother John Hancock in a letter delivered to a Supreme Court Judge, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A bitter family feud will soon go before the Supreme Court after Hancock and Bianca Rinehart took earlier legal action to remove their mother as trustee of a $5 billion family fortune. Rinehart agreed to step down but there is still a disagreement over who should replace her.

Rinehart wants an independent trustee, while Hancock is backing his sister Bianca — whose mother now claims leaked confidential Hancock Prospecting information to her brother in breach of the Corporations Act — to take over.

The letter, sent by Rinehart’s law firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth, claims Bianca Rinehart used her company email address to leak the secrets to Hancock, which also meant breaching three separate confidentiality agreements.

Meanwhile, daughter Ginia is siding with her mother in pushing for an independent trustee while Rinehart’s other child Hope Welker is remaining “neutral”.

There’s more here.

