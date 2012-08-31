World's Richest Woman Tells Jealous People To Drink Less And Work More

Paul Kane/Getty Images



Gina Rinehart, the world’s richest woman, doesn’t have much pity for those who are jealous of her wealth.In a piece written for Australian Resources and Investment Magazine, Rinehart told readers to stop complaining and spend less time “drinking, or smoking and socializing, and more time working.” The Australian government called the quote “insulting,” according to AFP.

The optimism of her message may have gotten lost due to the rhetoric of the article’s final paragraphs. In the column, she also encouraged investment and emphasised the need for Australia to “celebrate hardworking people” and get back to its roots.

Here’s the full quote:

Let’s get through the class warfare smokescreen. We need to regain our roots and encourage people to invest and build. There is no monopoly on becoming a millionaire. If you’re jealous of those with more money, don’t just sit there and complain; do something to make more money yourself — spend less time drinking, or smoking and socializing, and more time working. Become one of those people who work hard, invest and build, and at the same time create employment and opportunities for others. Australia needs such people.

Now See Why Rinehart Says Her Kids Are Unfit To Inherit Her Billions >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.