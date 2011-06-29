Australian Mining Heiress Gina Rinehart Could Become The World's Richest Person Within Years

Photo: members.iinet.net.au

With a fortune of $11-billion, mining heiress Gina Rinehart is already the richest Australian ever.Now thanks to a commodities boom that has sent the value of her iron mines skyrocketing, Rinehart is on track to become the richest person on the planet, according to a new report from Citigrou.



The report projects significant revenue growth for Hancock Prospecting, the company Rinehart inherited from her father. Since Rinehart owns all the shares in her company, she could soon earn up to $10 billion yearly.

From Australia’s Smart Company:

If Rinehart’s three new projects mentioned by Citigroup match the performance of [Rinehart’s first mine] Hope Downs, and if mineral prices stay high — two big assumptions — it is possible to see Rinehart’s portfolio of coal and iron ore production spinning off annual profits approaching $10 billion.

If those best guesses prove to be correct, Rinehart is heading for a personal net worth valuation of more than $100 billion, using the Rio Tinto 11-times PE multiple.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.