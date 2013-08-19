Gina Rinehart Quit An NGO's Board After Former Staff Claimed The Founder Misused Funds

Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart has quit the board of anti-human trafficking NGO SISHA, after claims of financial mismanagement by the founder.

According to Fairfax Media, Rinehart was a major donor, and has stepped down from SISHA’s advisory panel, after former staff claimed money earmarked for specific projects was used for operational expenses.

Former Victorian police officer Steve Morrish, the founder and chief executive of the NGO, stepped down on Friday after the claims — which he strongly denies — were made public.

A Hancock Prospecting spokesperson told Fairfax Rinehart had stepped down after being made aware of the claims, and that independent auditors had been called in to review the group’s finances.

The board which Rinehart sat on is not involved in the day-to-day running of SISHA. Hancock Prospecting declined to reveal how much she had donated.

