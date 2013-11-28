Gina Rinehart Is Selling Her Daughter Hope's Mosman Mansion For Over $5 Million

18A Bradleys Head Road property listing

Billionaire Gina Rinehart has reportedly put the former home of her daughter Hope Welker on the market with an asking price of over $5 million.

Lucy Macken of the Sydney Morning Herald reports that Rinehart bought the mansion for $5.4 million in 2007 in the name of her family investment company 150 Investments.

The four-bedroom property sits on 835 square metres of land at 18A Bradleys Head Road, Mosman. It is listed for sale by Ray White, but agents declined to comment for client confidentiality reasons.

According to the SMH, the house has been vacant since 2011, when Welker moved to New York. It will go to auction on December 14, unless sold prior.

There’s more on the SMH.

Now read: 10 Things You Need To Know About The Gina Rinehart Trust Fund Case Of The Century

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.