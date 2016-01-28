Gina Rinehart is no longer Australia's richest person

Gina Rinehart Photo: Getty Images/ Matt King.

Gina Rinehart has lost her crown as Australia’s richest person as the global fall in iron ore prices stripped billions from her wealth, according to Forbes magazine.

The new richest person in Australia is Blair Parry-Okeden, a naturalised Australian who lives in Scone, NSW, but was born in the US. She has a wealth of $US8.8 billion ($A12.5 billion) from an inherited interest in cable television, Cox Enterprises.

Blair Parry-Okeden hasn’t been included in some rich lists because there was a question over her citizenship. However, Forbes says it has confirmed she is now Australian.

The BRW 2015 rich list didn’t include her. On that list, Rinehart’s wealth was estimated at $14.02 billion, down from $20 billion the year before.

Now Rinehart’s worth is estimated by Forbes at $US8.5 billion ($A12 billion), $US3.2 billion ($A4.5 billion) less than last year.

Her fall was the largest in dollar terms but fellow iron ore magnate Andrew Twiggy Forrest’s wealth took the biggest percentage hit — down 41% and 12 spots to 22nd on the list. His wealth is estimated at $US1.24 billion ($A1.76 billion).

Here are the 10 richest Australians, according to Forbes:

