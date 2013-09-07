Gina Rinehart Is At Barnaby Joyce's Electorate Party

Ben Collins
Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart is at Barnaby Joyce’s electorate party, it has been confirmed.

Joyce, who looks to have won the seat of New England, reportedly said: “I have friends at the top, and friends at the bottom.”

A spokesperson for Joyce’s camp, Campbell Walker confirmed that Rinehart was at the party to Business Insider.

