Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart is at Barnaby Joyce’s electorate party, it has been confirmed.

Joyce, who looks to have won the seat of New England, reportedly said: “I have friends at the top, and friends at the bottom.”

A spokesperson for Joyce’s camp, Campbell Walker confirmed that Rinehart was at the party to Business Insider.

BarnabyJoyce on Gina Rinehart attending his vict party. "I have friends at the top & friends at the bottom." I take it Gina in 1st category — Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) September 7, 2013

