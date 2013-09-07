Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart is at Barnaby Joyce’s electorate party, it has been confirmed.
Joyce, who looks to have won the seat of New England, reportedly said: “I have friends at the top, and friends at the bottom.”
A spokesperson for Joyce’s camp, Campbell Walker confirmed that Rinehart was at the party to Business Insider.
GINA RINEHART is in Tamworth tonight with #bff Barnaby Joyce, @The_NDL team is reporting #ausvotes #auspol #ausregions
— Bevan Shields (@BevanShields) September 7, 2013
BarnabyJoyce on Gina Rinehart attending his vict party. "I have friends at the top & friends at the bottom." I take it Gina in 1st category
— Kate McClymont (@Kate_McClymont) September 7, 2013
