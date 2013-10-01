Gina Rinehart Wants To Step Down As Head Of Her $5 Billion Trust

Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart has offered to step down as head of a family trust at the centre of a long-running legal dispute.
According to ABC News the mining magnate’s lawyers told the NSW Supreme Court Rinehart would step down, with a new head of the trust to be decided through mediation.
Rinehart’s role at the head of the $5 billion trust was set to come under scrutiny at a trial next week. Two of her children were seeking to have her removed, alleging misconduct.
The billionaire’s lawyers said her offer should mean the matter is now over.
