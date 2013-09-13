Gina Rinehart Has Lost A Court Case She Had Been Fighting For 12 Years And It Is Great News For Rio TInto

Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

Gina Rinehart has lost a court case to prevent the development of iron ore deposits at Rhodes Ridge, in the Pilbara.

According to The Australian, Rinehart had an application for special leave to appeal a judgement rejected by chief justice Robert French.

Rinehart had made the application to try and take back 25% of Rhodes Ridge from rival iron ore miner Wright Prospecting.

The judge could not find a valid reason to allow this.

Wright Prospecting is owned by relatives of Peter Wright, who was Rinehart’s Father, peter Hancock’s business parter.

The court battle involved agreements made in the 1980’s over how Wright and Hancock would divid their mining empire when they passed away.

Rhodes Ridge is owned in a partnership with Wright and Rio Tinto. Rio had been waiting for the dispute to be settled before it developed the land.

