Gina Rinehart Came Up With A Prize For People Who Defend The Mining Industry And Awarded It To A Billionaire

Image: Paul Kane / Getty Images.

Just after the Gillard Government brought in the carbon and mining taxes in 2012, iron ore heiress Gina Rinehart created a $50,000 prize to be awarded to someone who promoted and defended the mining sector.

The award, which was announced almost two years ago at the annual Association of Mining and Exploration Companies conference in Western Australia, reportedly went to fellow billionaire Len Buckeridge who made his money in the building sector.

Buckeridge who passed away earlier this year, was reportedly given the prize for defending the sector from “far left or non-understanding media attacks”, SMH reports.

Of the $50,000 award, $30,000 was to be used to stand up for the mining sector and the remainder could be used as the recipient wished.

But it looks like the award was a one time thing. It wasn’t allocated in 2013 and doesn’t look like it will be awarded at AMEC’s event which is scheduled for next week either.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.