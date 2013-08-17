Gina Rinehart Backs Kevin Rudd's Plan For The North, But Calls For Lower Taxes

Getty/ Paul Kane

Gina Rinehart has thrown her support behind Kevin Rudd’s plans to create a 10% company tax cut for businesses in the Northern Territory.

Founder of Australians for Northern Development and Economic Vision, Rinehart has said the bi-partisan approach is very promising for the country’s future, reports the Fin.

“Please deliver exciting lower tax, lower regulation policies for our north. Our country truly needs some positive action to get us out of debt and help our future, “ Rinehart told the AFR.

The move could see the northern territory become a much bigger food supplier to Asia, but also has others worried how it will effect employment in the other states.

The Fin has more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.